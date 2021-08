Amanda Kloots is standing up to critics who think she’s started dating too soon after her husband’s death. The mom of one and co-host of The Talk was married to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who tragically lost his life last year after a months-long battle with COVID-19, leaving Kloots to raise their son Elvis, now 2. On Friday, Kloots shared on The Talk that she’s finally started dating again — and apparently, some of her online fans took that as an opportunity to criticize her for what we can only imagine was a difficult and deeply personal decision.