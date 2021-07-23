Efforts to Arrest Mason City Man Includes High Speed Chase

Efforts to arrest a Mason City man wanted on six valid warrants included a high-speed chase, but they got their man. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Jeremy Mulford is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit through Mason City reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour and then trying to hide under his bed late Thursday night. The incident began around 11:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted a traffic stop of Mulford’s van, but Mulford sped off and the chase was on until he eventually drove to his residence on 6th Street Southeast in Mason City.