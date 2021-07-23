Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Local activist and community leader Ezell McDonald died Wednesday, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she impacted in her community of Vicksburg. McDonald founded the Juneteenth Heritage Festival in Vicksburg, and convinced her friend and co-worker, Bobbie Bingham-Morrow, to join her on the committee of the event planning. Bingham-Morrow said that McDonald was also a mentor to her, because she was very knowledgeable about Black history and loved to teach others.