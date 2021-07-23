Cancel
Indigo De Souza

By Gio Santiago
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 8 days ago

For Indigo De Souza, love is an action. “Hold U,” the second single off her upcoming album Any Shape You Take, is a celebration of corporeal love in the form of communal kinship. It’s also a display of De Souza’s narrative skill: She strips away what surrounds emotions, presenting them in their rawest state.

