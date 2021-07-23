Back to “Ground Zero” for Charles City Track Resurfacing

It’s back to “ground zero” for the resurfacing of the track surrounding the Charles City High School football field. What started in late June and was expected to wrap up by mid-August has been halted altogether. School District Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell informed the school board Monday (07.19) night that while prepping the track for a new overlay, it was discovered the track had been resurfaced so many times, another layer would only be an inadequate solution. Mitchell says project coordinator, Woodruff Construction, will have to go back to square one.