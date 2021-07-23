SALEM HISTORY: Unraveling the mystery of 901 Capitol St. NE
A 1921 Oregon Statesman photo of "The Home Electrical" at 901 Capitol St N.E. A routine part of my job includes reviewing building permits and completing historic design reviews on properties in Salem that are designated historic resources. Part of the work that I do includes summarizing the history and significance of the resources on the property. I was recently completing a historic design review at 901 Capitol Street NE and when I began digging into the history and significance I stumbled upon a mystery.www.salemreporter.com
