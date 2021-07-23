Wayne State Women’s Track Signs 10 for 2022
Wayne State College head cross country and track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced the addition of 10 student-athletes in the 2021 spring signing period that will continue their academic and athletic careers and compete for the Wildcat women’s track and field team in the 2021-22 academic year. The list includes Hailey Baker from Blair, Kevona Brown of Atkinson, Maya Couch from David City, Emily Erickson from Aurora, Veronica Guenther of Papillion, Lauryn Hoffman of Spencer, Brooke Languis from Ponca, Faith Lubischer of Pierce, Kennedy Miller from Plattsmouth and Kenzie Moeller of Pierce.ruralradio.com
