Wayne State Women’s Track Signs 10 for 2022

Los Alamos High School athlete Tyler Weiss signs a letter of intent Tuesday in the lobby of the high school flanked by his parents Holly and Doug Weiss. His coach’s relatives and friends also attended the signing. Weiss will run track for Adams State University. Tyler had an outstanding career participating in high school sports. Highlights include baseball, football, hockey, track and golf. He lettered in all sports; he lettered multiple times in football, hockey and track and was team captain in football, track and golf. Weiss also was Academic All-District every time he lettered and 2nd Team All District Football his junior year (2019-2020 season). His Track Awards include 2019 State Champion in 400m relay and 1600m medley relay; runner up in 800m relay, 2021 Team State Champion; individual runner up in 200m open, 400m relay, 800m relay and LAHS All-Time Top 10 Record Holder: #2 in 1600m medley relay, #6 in 800m relay, #7 in open 200m, #7 in 800m relay and #9 in 400m relay. Weiss also was part of the 2018-2019 State Hockey Championship Team. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.