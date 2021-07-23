Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, MI

Positive COVID-19 case closes Battle Creek summer camp

By Trisha McCauley
WWMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Summer camp at Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek was paused on July 22, 2021, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said a camp counselor who was not vaccinated tested positive for the virus and up to 10 campers could have been exposed. Calhoun County health officer Eric Pessell said the department worked to track down the kids who may have been exposed to the virus.

wwmt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Calhoun County, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Coronavirus
Battle Creek, MI
Lifestyle
Battle Creek, MI
Health
Battle Creek, MI
Government
Calhoun County, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Calhoun County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Covid 19#A Camp#Camp Counselor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy