Positive COVID-19 case closes Battle Creek summer camp
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Summer camp at Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek was paused on July 22, 2021, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said a camp counselor who was not vaccinated tested positive for the virus and up to 10 campers could have been exposed. Calhoun County health officer Eric Pessell said the department worked to track down the kids who may have been exposed to the virus.wwmt.com
