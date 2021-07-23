As St. Louis returns to mandatory masks, Kansas City leaders encourage vaccination
As St. Louis returns to mandatory masking amid the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, Kansas City leaders are continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated. “While masks are not currently mandatory in Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Friday, “we continue to encourage Kansas Citians to wear masks in large indoor settings, or if you are in close proximity to an unvaccinated person. Kansas City, please — please — take the vaccine if you have not yet.”www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0