‘Old’ Review: Time Flies In Shyamalan’s Latest Thriller

Whether it’s addressed onscreen or not, every movie is in some way about time: How it flows, how it’s slowed down or sped by up through clever editing, That’s part of the magic of film; it can break us out of the methodical, linear flow of time we all experience in our everyday existence. It’s not uncommon for a movie to show a character’s entire life in a couple of hours, but M. Night Shyamalan’s Old does it a little differently. Instead of giving us snippets from an entire lifetime, it traps a group of people on a mysterious beach where time moves more quickly than it does on the rest of the planet. Stay on the beach for 30 minutes and you age about a year. Hang out for a whole day, and your entire life could flash before your eyes in the most literal way possible.