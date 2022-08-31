Frontgate’s Epic Labor Day Sale Started Early: Don’t Miss Your Chance To Save Thousands of Dollars

With summer winding down, it’s time to start searching for the best Labor Day sales to score deals for the upcoming season and next year. That said, there’s no better place to score great outdoor furniture, fire pits, patio heaters, and either home goods and accessories than Frontgate.

Frontgate is notorious for its amazing product selection and often offers great deals on this season’s newest releases to help you save on top-rated furniture and more. Whether shopping for indoor or outdoor space, Frontgate has everything you need to make your home feel cozier. Outdoor furniture will help you make your patio area as comfortable as possible, offering a great way to relish the final days of sunshine and warmth, while items like patio heaters and fire pits will help you extend the season. Frontgate also has a variety of bedding and furniture designs that’ll help you easily upgrade and revamp any area of your home.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite Frontgate Labor Day deals of 2022 .

Canyon Patio Heater

Don’t let unwelcoming weather shorten your time outdoors. The Canyon Patio Heater allows you to enjoy your outdoor space even on cool days and evenings. The stainless steel heater has a 40,000 BTU output that will keep those around it feeling comfortable and toasty. The all-weather heater has a user-friendly electronic ignition and a slim design that makes it easy to fit the Canyon into just about any space.

Buy: Canyon Patio Heater $809.10 (orig. $1199.00) 33% OFF

Pasadena II 5-pc. Sofa Set in Ivory Finish

This modular curved design is made for patios and balconies with lots of open space and comes with three sofas and two end tables that you can organize to your liking. All of them are woven with durable ivory wicker that’s weather-resistant and strengthened by an aluminum frame. The sofa cushions are high-density and feature a mesh bottom, so they dry quickly, and you’re not slipping and sliding around. This set is also available in bronze, as seen in option five on this list.

Buy: Pasadena II 5-pc. Sofa Set in Ivory Finish $2995.00 (orig. $5195.00) 42% OFF

Frontgate Resort Collection Scroll Matelassé Bedding

Buy: Frontgate Resort Collection Scroll Matelassé Bedding $23.98 – $89.98

Easton Firepit

A good firepit is the ultimate finishing touch to any outdoor recreation area, and Frontgate’s Easton Firepit is on clearance for over $100 off. It’s constructed of weather-resistant glass fiber, reinforced concrete, and powder-coated steel. Don’t forget to add the spark guard, also on clearance, for safety.

Buy: Easton Firepit $199.98 (orig. $999.00) 80% OFF

Malaga Daybed

This may be the most luxurious place to take a nap. The Malaga Daybed is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and siestas. The open-weave canopy lets breezes pass through, creating an inviting and breathable spot to sit and lounge. The all-weather wicker is durable and attractive, and a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame is made to last. The custom cushion and a selection of pillows are included to help make this your favorite spot to sit, read, and relax.

Buy: Malaga Daybed $1387.48 (orig. $4199.00) 67% OFF

Carlisle 3-Piece Loveseat Set in Onyx Finish

This seating set is made with a scaled cast aluminum frame built to last, with fine furniture detailing like criss-cross backs and scrolling arms that give it a dynamic, polished look. The multilayered onyx finish is built to withstand exposure to the elements, and you’ve got your choice of tabletops from Venetian gold granite to marble and even travertine tile. A 100% solution-dyed fabric covers the seat and rounded back cushions, and the whole set is currently $900 off!

Buy: Carlisle 3-Piece Loveseat Set in Onyx Finish $4497.00 (orig. $5697.00) 21% OFF

Isola 7-Piece Dining Set in Natural Finish

This dining set comes from the same collection as a few other products in our selection above, with the open weave and naturally-finished wood. It’s great for warm, coastal climates where you’d love to enjoy the breeze, and the largely proportioned chair sizes are comfortable for most users. The chairs are made of premium resin wicker, and the teak is sustainably-harvested and kiln dried to prevent shrinkage or expansion in response to temperature changes. You can save $1200 if you order it before the deal runs out.

Buy: Isola 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set $3496.00 (orig. $4696.00) 26% OFF

Ryland Indoor/Outdoor Rug

A good rug can tie a whole space together indoors or outdoors. This one is made of high-performance power-loomed yarns for durability in the face of the elements. The rug is woven in a herringbone pattern for a comfortable yet rugged underfoot feel, and it is mold, mildew, stain, and weather-resistant.

Buy: Ryland Indoor/Outdoor Rug $169.15 (orig. $199.00) 15% OFF

10′ Cantilever Square Side Mount Umbrella

The Cantilever Square Side-mount Umbrella will keep your backyard shady and comfortable on the hottest days. It’s defined to tilt and pivot 360° and provides 100 square feet of shade at any angle. The o ne-handed crank makes it easy to operate, while the canopy is made of 100% solution-dyed polyester for durability.

Buy: 10′ Cantilever Square Side Mount Umbrella $989.10 (orig. $1099.00) 10% OFF

Cafe 5-Piece Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

This cafe-style outdoor table is perfect for smaller families or smaller spaces for people to eat outside. The chairs are designed comfortably scaled, so they’re great for sitting and can be stacked easily for storage. They’re made using all-weather fibers and durable powder-coated frames, and the table has an umbrella hole in the middle for installing a bit of shade.

Buy: Cafe 5-Piece Curved Back Chairs and Table Set $748.50 (orig. $1298.00) 42% OFF

Pasadena II 5-Piece Sofa Set

This beautiful modular sofa is perfect for large outdoor spaces and houses that frequently entertain. The sizeable curved couch provides plenty of seating and is made of all-weather wick that’s UV-resistant for longevity and durability. The sofas are armless and modular so that you can customize the arrangement to your liking, and the included Sunbrella cushions have mesh bottoms, so they dry quickly. The set comes with three sofas and two end tales, all of which come with a metallic bronze finish.

Buy: Pasadena II 5-Piece Sofa Set $2995.00 (orig. $5195.00) 42% OFF

Farrah Velvet Bedding

How luxe is this velvet bedding set? This Frontgate exclusive is made of rich quilted chevron velvet on one side and smooth 200 thread count sateen on the other. This all-season set comes in three colors and features two shams with an envelope closure.

Buy: Farrah Velvet Bedding $17.98 – $146.38

Carlisle 9-Piece Extending Dining Set

This larger outdoor table is made for larger households or folks who love to entertain. It’s made with sturdy aluminum in a sleek, onyx finish that’s neutral enough to fit in a variety of outdoor spaces. The table comes in a classic lattice design and a faux wood tabletop, and it comfortably seats eight people. This table has a 2″ umbrella hole in the middle, and the whole thing has a UV-protective top coat to prevent fading over time.

Buy: Carlisle 9-Piece Extending Dining Set $7345.00 (orig. $9095.00) 19% OFF

Palermo 5-Piece Modular Set in Bronze Finish

Frontgate is known for its modular couch sets, and this one is part of their Palermo line, known for sharper edges and a dependable bronze finish. It’s perfect for filling up seating space in your backyard, and it comes in a bunch of neutral cushion colors, depending on your design aesthetic. It’s made with angled backs, and wide armrests for lounging, and the metallic bronze fibers are wrapped around aluminum frames for a structure designed for longevity.

Buy: Palermo 5-Piece Modular Sofa Set $4946.00 (orig. $6446.00) 23% OFF

Isola 3-Piece Loveseat Set

This loveseat + chair combo set is made with a breathable open weave that’s perfect for casual seating during the summer. The seats are generously proportioned and have reinforced joints for added durability season after season. The seats are rounded, and the backs are curved, so your guests sit comfortably. The sustainably-harvested teak is dried in a kiln to minimize expansion and shrinkage with temperature fluctuations.

Buy: Isola 3-Piece Loveseat Set $1997.00 (orig. $2897.00) 31% OFF

Conrad Monogrammed Coco Door Mat

A doormat is a household essential, and while this one may not have the steepest of discounts, it’s a very affordable price for the high-quality craftsmanship it’s made with. It’s made of durable coir fibers and has a geometric motif you can personalize with your monogrammed initial. It’s resistant to mold and mildew and has a rubber bottom to keep it in place.

Buy: Conrad Monogrammed Coco Door Mat $79.20 – $159.20

Seton 3-Piece Loveseat Set

This is a similar Loveseat Set to the Isola option above, from a different design line at Frontgate with a slightly different theme. This type of set is great if you have a smaller backyard but still want seating options for when you’re entertaining or sipping coffee in the morning. It’s made of all-weather wicker that both adds to the durability and enhances the overall look. The aluminum frame and open weave create cooling airflow while providing a sturdy structure to sit on, and the upholstered cushions are included.

Buy: Seton 3-Piece Loveseat Set $3997.00 (orig. $5297.00) 25% OFF

Isola 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish

These breathable, open dining chairs and solid teak table are great for outdoor dining if you live in an arid, coastal climate. The dining chairs are large, so everyone will be comfortable, and the premium teak frames are wrapped in all-weather wicker woven widely for lightness. The chairs also have a rounded seat and curved back to cradle your posture and support your back. Plus, this set is currently available for $1,000 off.

Buy: Isola 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set $4995.00 (orig. $5995.00) 17% OFF

Beaumont 8-Piece Dining Set in Charcoal Finish

Go big or go home, right? Well, I guess this massive outdoor seating set is for your home, but you get the point. This 8-piece dining set comes with four armchairs, a right, and left-facing loveseat, and a corner loveseat, all with upholstered cushions you can customize based on your color preferences. The Farmhouse table is made with kiln-dried teak for protection against the elements, and the included back cushions are blown-filled for maximum comfort.

Buy: Beaumont 8-Piece Dining Set $9993.00 (orig. $12193.00) 18% OFF

Westport Console with Beverage Tub in Aluminum

This stylish Frontgate exclusive is made of aluminum and stainless steel and finished with a protective powder coat. The console, designed for outdoor use, comes with a removable stainless steel beverage tub, lower shelf, and side storage. This beverage tub arrives preassembled and ready to use straight out of the box.

Buy: Westport Console with Beverage Tub in Aluminum $2249.10 (orig. $2499.00) 10% OFF

Cassara 5-pc. Bar Set

Get some height and dine with the Cassara bar set from Frontgate. The five-piece set includes four chairs and a bar-height table made from matching teak sanded smooth, and kiln dried to ensure it won’t warp over time. The chairs have a gentle swivel that allows for easy entry and exit, and we like that there is a full-sized Cassara dining table with matching chairs, making this an excellent option for anyone who wants to have multiple dining options in their outdoor space.

Buy: Cassara 5-pc. Bar Set $4995.00 (orig. $6145.00) 19% OFF

St. Kitts 3-pc. Sofa Set in Matte Black Aluminum

Take a seat with the St. Kitts 3-pc. Sofa Set in Matte Black Aluminum. The clean and modern lines on the St. Kitts set makes this a timeless collection that includes one sofa, one lounge chair, and one loveseat, providing guests with plenty of seating options. The matching cushions come in four colors, including the Rumor Snow shown here, and are made from 100% solution-dyed fabric resistant to mold, mildew, and fading from the elements. We like that the neutral dark gray finish lends itself to a calming color palette and goes well with pops of color.

Buy: Kitts 3-pc. Sofa Set in Matte Black Aluminum $7597.00 (orig. $9297.00) 18% OFF

Tarragona Fire Table

Enjoy cool nights outdoors and add more table space for entertaining with the Tarragona Fire Table. This stunning fire table features a porcelain top and mosaic tile inlays that will add class and ambiance to any outdoor space. The feet are adjustable, making this ideal for outdoor spaces with uneven surfaces. The lower storage compartment houses a propane tank and has an easy access door. We like using the Tarragona for warmth when the weather gets chilly (the Tarragona boasts a six-foot heat radius), and it provides space for dishes and drinks when dining outdoors.

Buy: Tarragona Fire Table $949.98 (orig. $3799.00) 75% OFF

Farrah Nesting Tables

Are you always short on places to put your drink when dining outdoors? Add the ultimate entertaining duo with the Farrah Nesting Tables. The slatted teak and all-weather wicker tables are a coordinated set that looks great next to each other or on opposite sides of a patio. A coffee table provides ample space for drinks and dishes, while a higher slider table brings your items closer. The tables are hand-built and designed to ward off warping and cracking.

Buy: Farrah Nesting Tables $524.98 (orig. $1899.00) 72% OFF

Eberly Sofa

Make your outdoor space the chicest spot in your home with the ultra-luxurious Eberly Sofa. The epitome of class and sophistication, the Eberly was designed by the editors of House Beautiful and is a blend of white wicker and weathered teak. Handcrafted, the sofa has been kiln-dried to protect against shrinkage and warping. The sofa is finished with off-white acrylic cushions that are solution dyed. Frontgate also sells matching Eberly lounge chairs for a complete set.

Buy: Eberly Sofa $1942.48 (orig. $3499.00) 44% OFF

Marella Aluminum Chaise

Enjoy your new favorite spot to lounge with the Marella Aluminum Chaise. Made with aluminum and an open-weave wicker design, the all-weather chaise is durable and powder-coated to protect against wind and rain. The adjustable chaise can be enjoyed in a seated or flat position and is finished with supportive and comfortable acrylic cushions that are 100% solution-dyed. The easy-to-clean chaise features a dark, neutral frame that will fit in with just about any outdoor furniture and décor.

Buy: Marella Aluminum Chaise $1874.98 (orig. $3129.00) 40% OFF

Bryndle Rectangular Fire Table

Make a statement with a fire table that earns its spot as the focal point of your outdoor space. The Bryndle is made from cement and fiberglass and has a rustic, arbor-inspired design that is perfect for high-class dining in nature. The light gray table has room for dishes and drinks, even when the fire is on. A natural aesthetic makes coordinating the Bryndle with any outdoor seating easy.

Buy: Bryndle Rectangular Fire Table $1599.20 (orig. $1999.00) 20% OFF