grandson And Jessie Reyez's Rain Music Video Reveals Unreleased The Suicide Squad Footage

There’s no real mystery as to why Will Smith isn’t showing up in James Gunn’s version of the Suicide Squad, but there has been a lot of conjecture, which is pretty typical. The reason why Smith isn’t coming back as Deadshot though is pretty cut and dried; he’s a busy man. There might be something else attached to the whole non-issue, but that’s the basic gist of it, Will Smith has scheduling issues when it came to whether or not he could show up once again in the next Suicide Squad, and that was that. The idea that Idris Elba could have stepped in as Deadshot was apparently tossed around, but thankfully it was scrapped and Elba was given the character of Bloodsport to play with, which was definitely a better idea. There’s also the idea that too much big-name star power could have swamped this movie and while there are plenty of well-known names on the list, including the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the rest of the lot are popular, but not in the same league as Smith.