grandson And Jessie Reyez's Rain Music Video Reveals Unreleased The Suicide Squad Footage
"Rain," the new song from the soundtrack for The Suicide Squad by grandson and Jessie Reyez, has a new music video -- and it comes complete with unused footage from James Gunn's reinvention of the DC villain franchise. This one is the "pop classic" that Gunn recently teased would be recorded for the film's soundtrack, but it's Gunn, so don't be too surprised if he had another banger or two waiting to be unleashed on the world. After all, it isn't as though the soundtracks for either one of the films in his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was lacking in that department.comicbook.com
