Missing boater’s body recovered from northern Colorado lake

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after reportedly falling into the water while boating on a lake in northern Colorado.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the man fell into Westerdoll Lake at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and a dive team recovered his body about an hour and a half later.

Tom Hacker, a spokesman for the Loveland Police Department, says someone came ashore in a two-person boat and reported that the man was missing in the water. The victim’s name, age and hometown have not been released.

Loveland police are investigating the death.