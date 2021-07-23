Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CACHE AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 331 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Plymouth, or 17 miles south of Malad moving north at 5 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Portage and Washakie. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 390 and 400.alerts.weather.gov
