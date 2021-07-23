Pharrell Williams, Rick Rubin & More of the Most Awarded Producers of the 2000s

Skepta – All In (EP) (Boy Better Know) Veteran London MC, producer, and record-label owner Skepta releases his five-track EP, All In. Since forming the grime label Boy Better Know with his brother J.M.E and Wiley, Skepta has been an influential figure in grime’s shift from the underground to the mainstream charts. Before releasing All In, Skepta’s 2019 solo album Ignorance is Bliss debuted at No. 2 on the UK charts, was certified silver, and received acclaim from The Guardian, The Independent, and Complex to name a few. Throughout his outstanding career, Skepta has shared a stage with Kanye West, worked with superstars from Mick Jagger, Gorillaz, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky, and continuously topped global charts with his music. Unsurprisingly, All In is also shaping up to be a huge success. Among the EP’s multiple features, Skepta’s track “Nirvana” includes a guest appearance from the Colombian “Prince Of Reggaeton” J Balvin. All In also boasts features from two-time Grammy-winner and platinum-selling artist Kid Cudi and Nigerian artist Teezee. Be sure to check out Skepta’s newest music video for “Nirvana” (featuring J. Balvin) below.