With a lottery filled with surprises, the Washington Wizards selected Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert with the 15th pick in the draft. The surprises began early with the Toronto Raptors choosing Scottie Barnes over Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs. Suggs went fifth to a grateful Orlando Magic. After that, the floodgates opened — Australian point guard Josh Giddey went sixth to the Oklahoma City Thunder (a few picks earlier than anticipated), Davion Mitchell went to Sacramento (presumably as a third guard), and then...Ziaire Williams (who had a borderline grade in YODA) went 10th to the Pelicans, and the Spurs shockingly chose Josh Primo, who probably could have been taken in the second round.