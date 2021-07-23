ETSU seeks volunteers for new study on COVID-19 'long haulers'
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — ETSU is recruiting volunteers for a new study on COVID-19 “long haulers.”. Clinical research coordinator James Adkins gave News 5’s Caleb Perhne a tour of the university’s biorepository, a collection of hundreds of donated blood samples researchers are using to study diseases like COVID-19. Already, they've learned more about how plasma can help treat and prevent the illness, all from a repository that launched just before the pandemic.wcyb.com
