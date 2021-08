Iowa State All-Big 12 tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen appear on the John Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the nation's best tight end. The duo have each earned All-Big honors three times in their respective careers to help the Cyclone tight end unit rank as one of the best nationally. Iowa State's 82 receptions from its tight ends in 2020 was the best in the nation and its 1,057 receiving yards ranked second.