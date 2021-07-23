Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dak Prescott won’t reveal COVID-19 vaccination status, doesn’t know what HIPAA is

By William Ricks
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDak Prescott using HIPPA as an excuse for not revealing his vaccination status is awkwardly wrong. The NFL has turned up the heat in terms of the coronavirus protocols. In an effort to get more players vaccinated, the league sent out a memo with policies regarding COVID, potential outbreaks and unvaccinated players. Essentially, unvaccinated players who cause an outbreak on their team could result in forfeited games and lost money. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping his vaccination decision close to the vest.

fansided.com

Comments / 2

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
310K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hipaa#Cowboys#Covid 19 Vaccine#American Football#Hippa#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Anonymous NFL Coach Thinks the Cowboys Should Give Ezekiel Elliott Some of Dak Prescott's Money

Dak Prescott finally got his monster contract this offseason. With a new four-year $160 million deal Prescott will be one of the highest-paid players in the league over the next few years. Most of the top salaries in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. On a list of the top average salaries going into this season, the top 11 highest-paid players are quarterbacks. That's how the NFL works. Yet somehow ESPN's Jeremy Fowler found an anonymous football person who thinks the Cowboys should redistribute some of Prescott's money to Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys: Stephen Jones admits biggest regret was Dak Prescott

Stephen Jones admits waiting to pay Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a mistake. During a sit-down interview with Pat Doney of NBC DFW, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones regrets not paying starting quarterback Dak Prescott sooner. Dallas lucked out in getting...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Malik is turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but it's not the guy you're thinking of

There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Cowboys Defense

Defense is the biggest mystery surrounding the Cowboys this upcoming season. Ezekiel Elliott has liked what he’s seen so far in training camp. Elliott praised the Cowboys defense several times while talking to reporters on Thursday. He mentioned the defense seems “refreshed, super confident and lots of energy,” per Jane Slater of NFL Network.
NFLKSAT 12

Emotional Jerry Jones takes blame for Jimmy Johnson’s exit from Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – The annual State of the Cowboys Address at the start of every training camp in Oxnard, California is usually reserved for setting the stage for the upcoming NFL season. But this year’s address featured a rare moment: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones getting emotional. The subject of his...
NFLESPN

With Dak Prescott out, Dallas Cowboys turn to Garrett Gilbert at No. 2

OXNARD, Calif. -- As it turned out, the Dallas Cowboys' season did not end Wednesday when Dak Prescott stopped throwing passes because of a muscle strain, but it did speak to the fragility of their potential success. The Cowboys' hopes are pinned to Prescott, which is why they paid him...

Comments / 2

Community Policy