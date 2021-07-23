Cancel
Florida State

Tropical development possible near the northeast Florida coast

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted an area of thunderstorms for potential development near the north Florida Atlantic coastline.

This afternoon the NHC increased the odds to 50 percent within the next 48 hours for potential development, which is considered to be a moderate chance.

Due to the current pattern across the area, there is still a significant amount of uncertainty as to where this system might go if it develops. Either way, it is expected to stay weak and not directly impact SWFL.

However, increased rain chances are expected at least through the weekend, as the system meanders along the northeast Florida coast. Count on the NBC2 Hurricane Tracking Team to update you on the latest with this and any other potential tropical systems on-air and online.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

