Funeral services for Kent Mowrer, age 52 of Madrid will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery near Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.