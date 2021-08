More than a third of all Pettis County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Pettis County Health Center officials, Pettis County has now vaccinated approximately 34 percent of the population with at least one dose. According to the state’s website, 14,395 Pettis County residents have received one dose and 12,452 are considered fully vaccinated, which is approximately 29.4 percent of the population.