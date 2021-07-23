Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Climate, Energy and Air Quality Advisory Committee Looking for Applicants

mymcmedia.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Executive Marc Elrich wants to fill five vacancies on the Climate, Energy and Air Quality Advisory Committee. All applicants must be current Montgomery County residents and have an interest in and be technically knowledgable of climate change, energy and air quality. Those with experience and education in these fields are especially encouraged to apply, according to My Green Montgomery’s website.

www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Energy Conservation#Https T Co Yiopa4vipo#Mygreenmc#My Green Montgomery#The County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests against the pass...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida Governor DeSantis signs order letting parents decide if kids wear masks in schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday to "protect parents' freedom to choose" whether their children wear masks in schools. "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children."

Comments / 0

Community Policy