Climate, Energy and Air Quality Advisory Committee Looking for Applicants
County Executive Marc Elrich wants to fill five vacancies on the Climate, Energy and Air Quality Advisory Committee. All applicants must be current Montgomery County residents and have an interest in and be technically knowledgable of climate change, energy and air quality. Those with experience and education in these fields are especially encouraged to apply, according to My Green Montgomery’s website.www.mymcmedia.org
