Oklahoma’s new attorney general talks McGirt ruling

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s new attorney general came out swinging on how his office will handle the historic Supreme Court ruling, commonly called McGirt, that restored the sovereignty of tribes to govern over their lands in Oklahoma.

John O’Connor was announced as Governor Kevin Stitt’s new pick to the the state’s new top law enforcement officer Friday in a downtown Tulsa plaza. O’Connor is taking the office of attorney general after Former A.G. Mike Hunter resigned earlier this year after it was revealed he was having an extra martial affair with a state employee.

“John O’Connor by far stood out among all the people we interviewed across the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said while introducing O’Connor.

Stitt interviewed judges, district attorneys, local attorneys, and numerous other people for the job, and said O’Connor’s values and faith stood out the most to him when he was picking the state’s next A.G.

FOX23 asked Stitt if he selected O’Connor because the two agree on how the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling should be carried out. Stitt said no. O’Connor didn’t say yet, but his beliefs on the subject either aligned or even were stronger than what Stitt has been saying for months now.

“The Supreme Court in my opinion has either has made a very serious error, or at least has written an opinion in a way that can be construed. I think unintentionally in a very broad way,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said McGirt should only be applied to the enforcement of major Federal crimes on tribal lands, and he is concerned about civil disputes like taxes being lumped into a ruling that he believes has now gotten out of hand in how it is being interpreted.

“We need to keep this positive productive relationship between the state and the tribes that has existed for so long needs to be restored. It doesn’t need to be where the balance is upset,” he said. “We need to limit McGirt if it’s not going to be overturned to the prosecution of major federal crimes.”

Supporters of the historic ruling said the Supreme Court affirmed that Oklahoma’s Indian reservations were never dissolved when Oklahoma became a state, and though the ruling focused on the prosecution of a tribal citizen in state court, the ruling paved the way for tribes to take more control over what happens on their historic boundaries in the State of Oklahoma.

No immediate statement was released by the area tribes, but O’Connor made it clear. If the issue goes back to the Supreme Court, the state will fight to get back to life before the ruling came down in 2020.

“Will we oppose McGirt? The answer is yes. Will we seek to overturn McGirt at the Supreme Court? The answer is yes,” O’Connor said.

Comments / 3

