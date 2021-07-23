Gov. Stitt will not declare new state of emergency as COVID cases rise in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will not declare a new State of Emergency for the recent uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant infections.

As FOX23 News reported this week, some education and medical professionals across the state were urging Stitt to declare a new State of Emergency so school districts could issue mask mandates for students as the next school year begins in a few weeks.

Senate Bill 658, signed into law last month by Governor Kevin Stitt, prohibits a district from implementing mask mandates or vaccine requirements without a State of Emergency being declared by the governor.

“I’m not planning on declaring an emergency,” Stitt said. “Again, this is about personal responsibility. This is about freedoms. Nothing in the legislation last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on.”

Stitt said even with elementary school-aged children under 12-years-old not having a vaccine available to them yet, and approval for one likely not happening until September at the earliest, it is up to parents to protect their children in the best way they see fit, even as they wait for a vaccine to be approved for younger children.

When SB 658 was written, the mutation of COVID-19 that was predominant in Oklahoma and America at the time was mainly a lethal threat to older adults and the elderly, but after the law took effect on July 1st, the Delta variant has arrived in Oklahoma from the neighboring states of Arkansas and Missouri. Two children died this week of COVID Delta in an Arkansas hospital.

“We now have children showing up in ICUs in other states with COVID Delta who are experiencing COVID pneumonia and need to be given oxygen,” Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health, said Tuesday.

The group Tyungu spoke as a part of, the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, is endorsed by and has members from the Oklahoma State Medical Association. The doctors all agreed that “COVID Delta” will present a challenge to students and parents in the upcoming school season because the Delta variant is attacking younger people, and its mortality rate is higher than previous COVID variants.

“From a prevention perspective, our hands are tied,” Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said about SB658.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State School Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister told FOX23 she took was worried that some children were going into the upcoming school year unprotected and vulnerable to a COVID Delta outbreak if districts aren’t allowed to make decisions for themselves based off of what is playing out in their classrooms.

While the risk of an outbreak is higher in elementary schools, Tyungu said middle schools and high schools could be a bit safer depending on how many students have received the vaccine so far and how many students plan to wear a mask while in class. With the minimum age for a COVID vaccine being 12-years-old, more students in high schools and middle schools will have built up at least some immunity from the virus with the help of a vaccine. If a vaccination rate at a school is high, she said the chances of an outbreak will be smaller than if an entire school is filled with unvaccinated students prone to COVID Delta.

Stitt said Oklahoma would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students to attend school.

