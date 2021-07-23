Paul Denzel Ross, 79, of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born on May 30, 1942 to the late Mason A Ross and Lester Williams Ross. On January 7, 1982 he was united in marriage to Goldie McGowan Ross who survives. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two sons; Kevin Mason Ross of Chillicothe and Steven Lester Ross of Piketon; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters Geneva Gilliam of Waverly, Helen Detillion of Waverly and Lorene Pennington of Anaheim, California. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Ross; three brothers, Willard Ross, Darrel Ross and Dale Ross; four sisters, Jewel Griffith, Gertie Burnett, Freida Jenkins and Faye Perkins and three brother in laws; Delbert Gilliam, Harold Detillion and Robert Pennington.