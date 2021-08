When your kids are carrying their everyday essentials on their back, a durable, well-organized and stylish bag is key. Size matters when selecting your kid's backpack. One that's too big or doesn't fit your kid well can cause back or shoulder pain. For the ideal backpack length, measure the distance between your child's shoulders to their belly button and add two inches. The right width matches the measurement between their shoulder blades with wiggle room of up to two inches wider.