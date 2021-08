Thompson was traded from the Celtics to the Hawks on Friday for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. With the Celtics adding Al Horford and Moses Brown in the offseason, Thompson's role was going to be squeezed. He's been shipped off to the Hawks, where he could slot in as the backup to Clint Capela. Thompson saw 20.8 minutes per game last season and averaged 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. His role shouldn't change drastically in Atlanta unless Onyeka Okongwu makes substantial progress.