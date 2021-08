Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of new Covid cases reported in the UK has fallen for the seventh day in a row, with a further 23,511 cases reported on Tuesday. That is a fall of 23,047 from the same day last week, when there were 46,588 new cases. But earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to "remain cautious" and not jump to "premature conclusions" about the figures. There were also a further 131 deaths reported, the highest number of deaths since March.