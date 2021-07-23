Cancel
New Matchette Road Bike Lane

New Matchette Road Bike Lane Adds Vital Link to Windsor’s Expanding Cycling Network. On July 23, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the completion of a $2-million project to rebuild a popular section of Matchette Road, adding a new multi-use trail and pedestrian crossover to improve road safety and create better connections for cyclists, pedestrians and public transit riders in the city’s southwest side.

