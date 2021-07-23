New Matchette Road Bike Lane

The article "'Road diet' election delayed," July 5, asserted that some residents and businesses are opposed to this project because it will “create more traffic and harm businesses because of road closures during construction.” This doesn’t accurately reflect the concerns of residents and business owners who are opposed to the project as presented by the Town Board. Residents and businesses want this short stretch of Delaware Avenue improved for pedestrians, our seniors and the disabled, bus users, our small businesses and shoppers from the City of Albany as well as Bethlehem. What we don’t want is the permanent diversion of traffic from Delaware Avenue to accommodate two bike lanes. Many of us bike the existing rail trail right next to this stretch of road for access to all the businesses here and to Albany. This stretch of road desperately needs to be improved for all users, not just to accommodate bikers. For years, we have had numerous questions on the project and have even offered an alternative plan that creates one bike lane instead of two. The residents and businesses simply want transparency and communication so that this small section of Delaware Avenue lives up to its great potential. The end-run around the 1,500 voters who wanted this question decided outside of politics was partisan politics at its best.