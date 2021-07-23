Cancel
Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key’s $5.8 million ‘Casa de Flamingo’ comes with an indoor-outdoor lap pool

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive mansion currently on the market on the north end of Siesta Key sports arguably one of the coolest pools on Florida's Gulf Coast. Located at 3482 Flamingo Ave., the 4,152-square-foot "Casa de Flamingo" was finished in 2019, and though the outside may resemble an "Indiana Jones" set piece bolted onto the side of a warehouse, the home is actually pretty remarkable on the inside.

