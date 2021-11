The Zion Chapel Bass Team ventured to west northwest Alabama for its third tournament of the season with the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. After a day of pre-fishing, they launched their boats at Cooter’s Pond Landing on the Alabama River which is about twenty miles west of Prattville. While waiting for blastoff at safe light, they reverently listened to a prayer voiced for their safety and the playing of the national anthem.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO