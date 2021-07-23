Vala Stays On As Airport Authority Board Chair

Luanne Gutermuth’s professional life is busier than ever since her retirement last year from Washington Gas. After over 20 years in the energy industry, ending as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Washington Gas, Gutermuth founded LSG Solutions LLC, a small consulting firm helping organizations improve effectiveness and achieve strategic objectives. Earlier this year, she and her husband, Mike started Good Spirit Farm, a farm winery in Loudoun County. She was also recently named Chair of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. And if that's not enough to keep her busy, Gutermuth also serves on the boards of Washington Performing Arts and Northern Virginia Family Service and is active in many other community organizations and industry associations.