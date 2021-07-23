Cancel
Vala Stays On As Airport Authority Board Chair

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Vala will stay on the Airport Authority Board as Chair for the 15th year. The airport authority board has unanimously voted to keep him on, despite efforts by Mayor Jim Langfelder to oust him. Vala also nominated former mayor Mike Huston as Vice-Chair of the airport authority board. R....

