No timeline for reopening of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon

(CBS4) – Interstate 70 will be closed through Glenwood Canyon for what is expected to be several days as Colorado Department of Transportation crews deal with the aftermath of the latest round of mudslides and brace for heavy rain in the weekend forecast. More than 100 people were in vehicles that got stuck Thursday night when debris and water covered the interstate in several locations. No one was hurt. (credit: CBS) Approximately 30 cars were unable to get out of the canyon, and rescue efforts to get the drivers and passengers out of harm’s way are complete. Some people remain in a...