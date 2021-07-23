Special Weather Statement issued for Otero Mesa, Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southern Tularosa Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OTERO COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McGregor Range Base, moving east at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McGregor Range Base.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0