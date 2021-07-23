Malik Hooker expected to sign with Cowboys following second visit with the team, per report

Padded practices are officially underway at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, but their most notable recent addition isn't being thrown into the fire just yet. Malik Hooker, former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, signed on with the team this week after the club revisited him following an initial workout in March. Hooker's first visit left the Cowboys underwhelmed at the time with his progress from a season-ending torn Achilles suffered in 2020. Five months later, Hooker is finally healthy and instantly injects a ton of competition at the safety position -- most directly to someone who's recent arc mirrors his own like a doppelganger.