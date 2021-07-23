Malik Hooker expected to sign with Cowboys following second visit with the team, per report
The Cowboys are once again taking a look at free agent safety Malik Hooker. According to CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker, Dallas is set to meet with Hooker for the second time this offseason. Originally, the club passed on adding the 25-year-old to the roster and brought in Damontae Kazee instead largely due to Kazee being further along in his injury recovery, per Walker. That said, the team does want to gauge where Hooker is at now that a few months have since passed.www.cbssports.com
