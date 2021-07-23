Falcons QB Matt Ryan posts tribute to Greg Knapp

Many around the NFL were saddened to learn that New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp passed away on Thursday at the age of 58. Knapp, who coached for seven different NFL teams over the past 20 years, served as the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020 where he worked closely with Matt Ryan.

After learning of Knapp’s passing, Ryan shared a message on social media saying how thankful he was to get the chance to work with his former coach.

Knapp was also the Falcons offensive coordinator for a three-year stint from 2004-2006. Team owner Arthur Blank posted his own tribute to Knapp, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

