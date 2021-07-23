Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers maintain Super Bowl expectations despite turnover

By DAN SCIFO
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCVym_0b69q9cl00

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a significant amount of turnover during the offseason, yet they opened training camp on Thursday with the same lofty Super Bowl expectations.

“Everybody in the NFL has the same goal, and that’s to win a Super Bowl,” veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “It doesn’t matter if you come from another team, if you’ve been here for a long time, or if you’re a rookie. Everyone wants the same thing. It’s a matter of getting on the same page at the right time.”

Roethlisberger took a pay cut to return for an 18th NFL season, but the 39-year-old signal caller will do it playing behind a revamped offensive line. Maurkice Pouncey retired and David DeCastro was released with a “non-football injury.” Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler left in free agency. Pouncey, DeCastro and Villanueva combined for 17 Pro Bowls.

“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of older guys that have been here for a numerous amount of years,” Roethlisberger said. “To not have that is definitely different, but it’s just Day 1.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that center Kendrick Green, the team’s third-round pick out of Illinois, will start the Hall of Fame game against Dallas on Aug 5.

Zach Banner practiced on Thursday after tearing an ACL during Week 1 last season, while Chukwuma Okorafor shifts to left tackle and Kevin Dotson returns for his second season at guard. Trai Turner was signed hours after DeCastro was released, and B.J. Finney also brings veteran experience up front.

The Steelers also suffered significant losses from a defense that was ranked among the league’s best last season. They lost linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Mike Hilton to free agency, and also released cornerback Steven Nelson in a salary cap-related move. Veteran linebacker Vince Williams also made a surprise retirement announcement on the eve of the team’s first workout earlier this week.

“It’s not easy to replace all of those guys,” Roethlisberger said. “But we have guys who are willing and capable and excited to fill those roles. They want to do everything they can to be the best they can be, and we’re excited to see what they can do.”

The Steelers expect their restructured offensive line to clear the way for former Alabama standout running back Najee Harris, the team’s first-round draft pick. The Steelers plan to feature Harris and put a renewed emphasis this season on improving the run game, which finished last in the NFL in yards rushing in 2020.

“There’s an expectation that those guys are going to deliver, and I’m not going to be surprised when they do,” Tomlin said. “As a matter of fact, we expect them to. You can write a rags-to-riches tale, like we’re starting in the basement, but we don’t see it that way.”

Pittsburgh started a franchise-best 11-0 in 2020, en route to a 12-4 record and their fourth AFC North title since 2014. But the Steelers stumbled down the stretch with losses in five of their final six games, including a 48-37 blowout against Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.

Roethlisberger, who missed most of 2019 because of reconstructive right-elbow surgery, admitted that his arm felt “fresher” on Thursday compared to last season at this time.

“At this time last year, I had thrown thousands of footballs trying to be ready for the season,” Roethlisberger said. “(Thursday) was the first day I threw a ball since minicamp, other than throwing to my son in the backyard. It feels like more normal of an offseason. I just think that physically I’ll feel better in terms of my arm.”

Roethlisberger still threw for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games last season. The Steelers’ passing game ranked seventh in the AFC and 15th in the NFL, but a non-existent run game, and a predictable short passing attack helped contribute to Pittsburgh’s late-season struggles.

The Steelers opted not to renew Randy Fichtner’s contract in January, and they promoted Matt Canada – the team’s quarterback’s coach last season – in an effort to inject some life into an offense that sputtered down the stretch.

That has required Roethlisberger to take on the task of learning new verbiage, concepts and terminology associated with Canada’s offense. And while the two-time Super Bowl winner admits he glanced at his wristband “quite a bit” on the first day of training camp, he’s embracing the challenge.

“My daughter makes flash cards for me, and there have been some quizzes at home,” Roethlisberger said. “It has become as much of a mental offseason, as physical in terms of learning new things. It’s a little tougher, but I’m going into it full-speed ahead and trying to be the best that I can be.”

The same can be said for the Steelers and their new-look roster.

“New isn’t always bad,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s just new.”

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame#Acl#Afc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
FootballPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Camp fight No. 1 in the books, but Mike Tomlin not pleased about it

The first fight of training camp took place Saturday afternoon. Actually, the first two fights took place on consecutive snaps. And both involved rookie offensive tackle Dan Moore, Jr. Moore got into a scrap with second-year defensive tackle Carlos Davis during a team period. Both players ended up on the...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman

The Patriots continue to tweak their roster into training camp. On Friday, the team signed offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, which was first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN. A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hawkins has played 19 NFL games over the past three seasons. After three years in Pittsburgh, he had short stints with the Texans and Buccaneers before returning to the Steel City in 2020.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFL247Sports

Look: Najee Harris debuts full Pittsburgh Steelers uniform

There’s a lot of anticipation for Najee Harris to make his Pittsburgh Steelers debut. The former Alabama star running back should give a big jolt to the Steelers offense. He recently gave fans a tease of how he’ll look in a pro uniform. Still sporting the No. 22, it’ll be hard to miss Harris in the backfield behind Ben Roethlisberger.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

From the Notepad: Sleepers Who Are Making a Case for Steelers Roster

PITTSBURGH -- It's Week 2 of training camp and the underdogs impressing in Pittsburgh Steelers uniforms have gone from early impressers to real sleepers. As the team prepares for the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5, they'll begin looking at who they want to give an extra shot to. Head coach Mike Tomlin isn't using the extra preseason game to find out what Ben Roethlisberger can do, but rather what the bottom of the roster does in-game situations.
NFLaudacy.com

Polamalu says he’ll be back for Steelers games in 2021

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Rarely attending a Steelers reunion or attending a Steelers games period, Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu says, God willing, he will not only return to Pittsburgh, but be back for a few games in 2021. Polamalu said he hasn’t returned mainly because his kids are...
NFLSteelers Depot

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ On Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins came to an agreement on a trade for young safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, sending the former Alabama star north to the Steel City on Sept. 16, 2019, the response from fans and the national media was mixed, with many lamenting the Steelers trading a future first-round pick away just a few short days after the franchise lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury.
NFLsteelers.com

Labriola on Highsmith, Najee, Green

It was only one practice in pads, and the first practice in pads at that. A small sample size, miniscule, in fact. Hey, qualify it any way you want, and the truth of the matter is it deserves qualification, because there isn't a whole lot that happens in a single practice held almost two full months before the first meaningful game that ends up meaning diddly-squat.
NFLBradenton Herald

Steelers open camp with new faces, same expectations

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-5) CAMP SITE: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. LAST YEAR: The Steelers used a franchise-best 11-0 start to their fourth AFC North title since 2014. QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 33 touchdowns in his return from right-elbow surgery that cut short his 2019 season. Rookie WR Chase Claypool was sensational at times to offset the worst rushing attack in the league. The NFL's third-ranked defense led the league in sacks for a fourth straight year but wore down late in the season. So did everyone else. Pittsburgh went 1-5 down the stretch, culminating in a blowout home playoff loss to Cleveland.
NFLchatsports.com

3 players trending down early at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

Kalen Ballage #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes against Justin Layne #31. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) It’s still very early in the process, but these three players haven’t had a good start to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in 2021. Everyone wants to talk about the players who are...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes the expectation is for Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase to start and contribute right away. As for second-round OL Jackson Carman, Dehner says he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting right guard spot but not to be surprised if the Bengals take things slow with him to start the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy