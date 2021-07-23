Cancel
NFL

Who’s going to return kicks for the Bears?

By Michaelspahn11
 9 days ago

With the departure of Cordarrele Patterson, the Bears will need to find someone else who can return kicks for them. Here are some options:. At Virginia Tech, Herbert was the teams kick returner. The 2021 5th round pick returned 16 kicks for 430 yards. Looking at the running back depth chart, Herbert might not see the field a lot his rookie year. Putting him at kick returner will get him on the field and allow him to make an impact for the team.

