Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Letter To The Editor: A Right Is A RIGHT!

By admin
The Island Connection
 9 days ago

Do not confuse it with a privilege. Our Constitution provides citizens the right to keep and bear arms. That right is different from a driver’s license. Our Constitution does not guarantee a citizen’s right to drive. Do not confuse the two. Do not mix them together. The Charleston Loophole is not a loophole (nraila.org/get-the-facts/what-isthe-charleston-loophole/). The three-day proceed to sale provision, often referred to by the gun control community as the “Charleston loophole”, is not a loophole at all. It is a necessary component of our current background check system. Under current law, commercial firearms transactions cannot proceed until a background check determines that the transfer to the individual would not violate applicable federal and state laws. In the case of a delay, if the background check is not completed within three business days, the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) has the option to proceed with the transfer. The FFL is not required to complete the transfer. Don’t like the National Rifle Association… Try this: (en.wikipedia. org/wiki/National_Instant_Criminal_ Background_Check_System). Access to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NCIS) is limited to FFL holders. A prospective buyer is required to complete an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Form 4473 after which a FFL seller initiates a NICS background check by phone or computer. Most checks are determined within minutes, and if a determination is not obtained within three business days then the transfer may legally be completed. Now, is regulation by the government denied under the Second Amendment? No (judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/ Professors%20of%20Constitutional%20 Law%20statement%20550%20pm%20 version.pdf).

islandconnectionnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#Second Amendment#The Charleston Loophole#Ffl#Ncis#Nics#Supreme Court#Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Society
News Break
Constitution
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy