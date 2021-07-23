Letter To The Editor: A Right Is A RIGHT!

Do not confuse it with a privilege. Our Constitution provides citizens the right to keep and bear arms. That right is different from a driver’s license. Our Constitution does not guarantee a citizen’s right to drive. Do not confuse the two. Do not mix them together. The Charleston Loophole is not a loophole (nraila.org/get-the-facts/what-isthe-charleston-loophole/). The three-day proceed to sale provision, often referred to by the gun control community as the “Charleston loophole”, is not a loophole at all. It is a necessary component of our current background check system. Under current law, commercial firearms transactions cannot proceed until a background check determines that the transfer to the individual would not violate applicable federal and state laws. In the case of a delay, if the background check is not completed within three business days, the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) has the option to proceed with the transfer. The FFL is not required to complete the transfer. Don’t like the National Rifle Association… Try this: (en.wikipedia. org/wiki/National_Instant_Criminal_ Background_Check_System). Access to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NCIS) is limited to FFL holders. A prospective buyer is required to complete an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Form 4473 after which a FFL seller initiates a NICS background check by phone or computer. Most checks are determined within minutes, and if a determination is not obtained within three business days then the transfer may legally be completed. Now, is regulation by the government denied under the Second Amendment? No (judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/ Professors%20of%20Constitutional%20 Law%20statement%20550%20pm%20 version.pdf).