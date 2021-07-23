DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick DE Malcolm Koonce, the club announced Friday. A 6-foot-2, 249-pound defensive end, Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. Koonce appeared in 45 games with 19 starts during four seasons with Buffalo....

