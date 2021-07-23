Beige Suedes Appear On This Nike Air Force 1 Pixel

Jordan Brand will be giving Air Jordan 9 fans another renditionin 2022 that features Particle Grey, Black, and University Red. While the Air Jordan 9 isn’t for everyone, the silhouette still has a huge fan base of dedicated fans waiting for new releases and it looks like 2022 will have just that. This offering is scheduled for Black, University Red, Particle Grey, and White but as of now, no leaked images have surfaced just yet. That being said, we have an expected feel for what the AJ9 will host which will be an upper checked out in nubuck and leather while featuring Particle Grey and Black throughout. University Red will be included via branding and accents while a grey and white sole system will be included on the bottoms.