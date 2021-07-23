Cancel
Environment

Weekend Weather Forecast

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

dfw.cbslocal.com

EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (07/31/21) PM: Unsettled weather returns for the second half of the weekend

Good evening! I hope you are having a great Saturday so far! We will slowly start to see some cloud cover build in this evening but will be staying dry. It will be another cool night with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. Tonight won’t be as cool as last night due to the cloud cover that builds in. Tomorrow, things get a little more interesting. During the morning, we see breaks in the cloud cover with mostly to partly sunny conditions to start the day but that will change by the afternoon. The sunshine will actually help to destabilize the atmosphere for the afternoon. Once the afternoon rolls around, scattered showers and isolated storms could start to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in intensity. For tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms. Timing of any severe activity would be during the afternoon to early evening hours. The main threats will be damaging wind, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. As the later evening hours roll around, showers will linger. A few showers could stick around into the morning hours on Monday too.
Erie, PAyourerie

Click here for the weekend forecast

Cold front will slowly pass through the region today. Expect some showers and storms at times as it passes. A few storms may be on the strong side. Fair weather high pressure will be the weather maker through much of next week. It will be nice and comfortable, with lots of sunshine returning through Monday and into Tuesday. More sun and summery warmth returns by mid to late week under more sunshine. There could be a few showers or thunderstorms around by Friday and/or Saturday.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/1 Sunday Morning Forecast

Good Sunday morning everyone, and welcome to August! While it will be a couple of degrees milder this morning compared to Saturday, it’ll still be super comfortable and tranquil outside with temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s. You’ll notice some extra clouds moving in during the morning and...
Environmentcbslocal.com

10 P.M. Weather Report

Tomorrow would be a nice summer day were it not for the smoke, Lisa Meadows reports (4:04). WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 31, 2021.
Environmentcbslocal.com

6 A.M. Weather Report

We're still dealing with smoke and haze Sunday, particularly in western Minnesota, Mike Augustyniak reports (3:54). WCCO Sunday Morning - Aug. 1, 2021.

