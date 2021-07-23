Weekend Weather Forecast

Good evening! I hope you are having a great Saturday so far! We will slowly start to see some cloud cover build in this evening but will be staying dry. It will be another cool night with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. Tonight won’t be as cool as last night due to the cloud cover that builds in. Tomorrow, things get a little more interesting. During the morning, we see breaks in the cloud cover with mostly to partly sunny conditions to start the day but that will change by the afternoon. The sunshine will actually help to destabilize the atmosphere for the afternoon. Once the afternoon rolls around, scattered showers and isolated storms could start to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in intensity. For tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms. Timing of any severe activity would be during the afternoon to early evening hours. The main threats will be damaging wind, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. As the later evening hours roll around, showers will linger. A few showers could stick around into the morning hours on Monday too.