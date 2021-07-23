How the Tom Barrack indictment is playing on K Street

K STREET’S NOT LOSING SLEEP OVER BARRACK INDICTMENT: The arrest this week of former President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and ally Tom Barrack was only the latest in a string of allegations of illegal foreign influence among members of the former president’s circle, as well as in a relatively new crackdown by the Justice Department on unregistered foreign agents. But the indictment doesn’t appear to have spooked K Street in the same way that the prosecutions of Greg Craig and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort did several years ago, several FARA experts told PI.