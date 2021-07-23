Cleveland’s Indigenous community celebrates Guardians name change and hopes schools with Native mascots follow suit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cynthia Connolly is a Clevelander who loves baseball, but she hasn’t been able to root for the hometown team. “I have not been to a single Cleveland baseball game, specifically because I felt very uncomfortable entering the stadium during games,” said Connolly, a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians located in northern Michigan.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2