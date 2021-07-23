Cleveland’s Indigenous community celebrates Guardians name change and hopes schools with Native mascots follow suit

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Usually we try a wide range of styles. But we were in a hoppy mood so went for an assortment of India Pale Ales this month. They range from less than 4% alcohol to 9%. All should be available on Greater Cleveland store shelves. We’ll list our favorite at the end. Email us and say what you like or don’t enjoy, or offer an out-of-region beer you’ve seen in local distribution we should try. Cheers!