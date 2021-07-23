Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Tom Cotton slams China over the pandemic

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined ‘America Reports’ to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and weigh in on mask mandates. SEN. TOM COTTON: Not exactly shocking there John. First off, China has been lying and covering up about this pandemic from the very beginning. The World Health Organization's director has been in China’s back pocket from the very beginning when he denied there even was a pandemic. They're the ones that sent the phony commission to Wuhan earlier this year to investigate it. That commission included Peter Daszak , the American nonprofit executive who Tony Fauci used to funnel hundreds of thousands of your dollars to the Wuhan labs. What's clear though is that any evidence about what happened in that lab or witnesses has probably been destroyed. Those witnesses have probably been killed or at least disappeared. It's very unlikely we're going to get a definitive answer— absent of some kind of defector who makes it out of the country. So the real question becomes what will President Biden do to lower the boom on China – old them accountable for unleashing this plague on the world. There's a lot we could be doing that we're not doing.

