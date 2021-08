The Atlanta Braves officially announced the signing of 19 of their 20 draft picks from the 2021 MLB Draft. For those of you following along with our signing tracker you’ve seen us keep up with them as they’ve leaked, but this is the first official announcement of signees from the organization. The Braves first draft pick Ryan Cusick signed a $2.7 million deal a few days ago, and they closed out their signing period by inking 16th round Kris Anglin to a deal. The only player who did not sign was 20th rounder Ty Evans, who was a fall back option should one of the earlier picks choose to not sign.