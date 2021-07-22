Cancel
Visitors to Provincetown Advised to get Tested for COVID-19

healthvermont.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, VT – Following reports from Massachusetts health officials of more than 200 cases of COVID-19 in Provincetown this month, the Vermont Department of Health is urging people who recently travelled to the popular vacation spot to get tested for Covid-19. In a press release issued Wednesday, the Provincetown Board of Health and Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment said that as of Tuesday, July 20, there were 256 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 associated with Provincetown. Of those, 190 are Massachusetts residents and the remainder are residents of other states. There are fewer than 10 cases in Vermont among people associated with recent travel to Provincetown.

