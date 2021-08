[MIAMI] – Today, the Biden Administration announced that, on August 3rd, 2021, it will publish the Federal Register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Haitians currently residing in the United States. This could allow over 150,000 Haitians to remain in the United States with legal standing. Eligible immigrants must prove they entered the United States on or before July 29, 2021. Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months. FANM applauds this decision and stands ready to assist members with the application process.