Reds All-Star Nick Castellanos on IL with wrist microfracture

First-time All-Star Nick Castellanos is tied for second in the National League with a .329 average and tied for first with 29 doubles. Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

There's no longer mere speculation on if Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos will miss more than a handful of games with a right wrist microfracture.

The Reds confirmed ahead of Friday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals that Castellanos has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday because of the ailment. Castellanos hadn't been in the lineup since he was hit in the wrist by a pitch during the July 16 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers but made cameos in the field and at the plate in the 11th inning of Monday's contest against the New York Mets.

"Yeah, in some ways, surprised. In some ways, not," Reds manager David Bell said Friday upon learning of Castellanos' exact injury Wednesday, per Mark Sheldon of the league's website. "And I only say that because when you get hit with a pitch in that part of the hand, a lot of it is based on the symptoms and the tolerance, and just the healing process.

"But I did hear a potential bone bruise from one of the exams he had, and every now and then, that could be just slightly more than that. I’m very hopeful, staying positive, and every game we miss with any of our players, including Nick, is too many. But hopeful that it’ll continue to heal quickly."

There's no timetable for Castellanos' return, but it's believed he could miss a couple of weeks of action. According to ESPN stats, the first-time All-Star is tied for second in the league with a .329 average and tied for first with 29 doubles. He also has 18 home runs and 59 RBI across 86 games this season.